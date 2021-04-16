Budget season begins in Denison

Denison city leaders will begin a months-long budgeting process on Monday when the City Council holds its first talks on the 2021-2022 budget.

The budget season for the city traditionally runs through the summer months and ends with the formal adoption of the budget and tax rate for the next year in September.

The start of the budget season comes as property owners are expected to start receiving preliminary appraisal values later this month. This will be among the first pieces of data the city will need in order to determine its revenues for the next year.

Following the valuations, the city manager will work with staff heads of city departments to determine requests for the next year. This will lead into the annual council budget retreat in late June, where city staff will update members on proposed projects that may be included in the finalized budget.

A proposed tax rate will be published in August alongside the proposed budget. The finalized budget and tax rate will be presented tot he council for approval the next month.

Leaders are expected to discuss the budget as a part of the City Council meeting, which begins at 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall.