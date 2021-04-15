Suspect throws brick at victim's windshield; other police reports

staff reports

Criminal mischief - On April 14, officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of N. Hoard Avenue in reference to a criminal mischief. Officers arrived and observed the front windshield of the victim's vehicle was broken. The victim had issues with the

suspect earlier in the day. The suspect returned and used a brick to break the

windshield. A report for criminal mischief $100<$750 was completed.

Burglary - On April 14, the officer was dispatched to a burglary of a vehicle at a department store in the 2100 block E Lamar St. According to the victim, someone

reached inside of her open vehicle and stole her purse. A report for burglary of

vehicle was generated.

Fraud - On April 14, a complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding fraud. The complainant stated an unknown suspect used his personal information to fraudulently file an unemployment claim on March 21. A fraudulent use/possession of identifying information under five items report was generated.

Driving while intoxicated - On Wednesday, a traffic stop was conducted in the 200 block of S Travis St. The driver was suspected of being intoxicated. After an investigation was conducted, the driver was determined to be intoxicated. The driver has three previous convictions for DWI. The suspect was arrested for driving while intoxicated third or more offense.

Assault - On April 14, officers responded to a fight in progress in the 1400 block of Hoard Avenue. Upon arrival, initial responding officer broke up the fight. A report

was generated for assault causing bodily injury and theft of property $100<$750.

