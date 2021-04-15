Wet weather Friday could lead to a cool weekend

The Grayson County area should be ready for a little rain to continue fall throughout the region Friday and for temperatures to feel a bit cooler this weekend.

Throughout portions of the day Friday, there is up to a 90 percent chance of rain.

said there will likely be rain on Friday.

"Around a 90-percent chance of showers and thunderstorms (on Friday)," meteorologist Lamont Bain said Thursday from the National Weather Service's Fort Worth field office. "Right now, it doesn't look like the severe weather threat is going to be particularly high across that part of Texas. The instability is going to really reside near south of the I-20 corridor but you could see some gusty winds and some brief heavy rain."

Bain doesn't anticipate much in the way of flooding with one to two inches of rain expected for the evening.

"It's going to be pretty cool," he said. "We're only going to see highs get up to around 60 degrees and then as we head into the weekend it's going to be very cool with highs 15 to almost 20 degrees below normal."

That cooler weather will not bring rain for the weekend though and the early part of next week is expected to remain dry.

The temperatures will go up to the low 70s for highs and 50s for the lows, but Bain said that is still relatively cool for this time of the year.

He said the area is also actually kinda dry for this time of the year. The area generally sees about four inches of rain for the month of April and with half the month already gone, the Sherman Airport has only reported about a quarter of an inch of rain for the month.

Saturday and Sunday, the high will be around 60 with a north wind gusting at under 20 mph. While the wind will remain the same, that evening the temperature could drop into the low 40s.

Monday, the high will approach 70 with a southeast wind gusting at about 10 mph. Monday evening is expected to be cloudy with a low around 47. Tuesday and Wednesday, the highs are expected to be in the high 60s with night time lows in the upper 40s.