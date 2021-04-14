TxDOT says $10M seal coating project to affect 7 North Texas counties

staff reports

This week, the Texas Department of Transportation issued a special announcement about equipment and road work to affect the Texoma region this year. The news release said that portions of Northeast Texas will enter into a new construction period starting on April 18.

The affected counties include Grayson, Fannin, Hunt, Delta, Franklin, Hopkins and Rains counties.

"Motorists traveling in Northeast Texas should pay special attention to all traffic control devices and flaggers, and slow down when they encounter work on area roads this summer," the release said.

"Texas Department of Transportation officials recently cleared CDM Holdings LLC to seal coat various roads in Delta, Fannin, Franklin, Grayson, Hopkins, Hunt, and Rains counties. The contractor is scheduled to begin during the week of April 18, weather permitting."

The project that is expected to be completed by August and will cost more than $10.7 million. Work on the listed counties will overlap and certain roadways will have one-way operation during this time.

“This is preventative maintenance that is critical to seal out moisture and prevent damage to the pavement, as well as preserve our investment in these roadways,”TxDOT area engineer Jesse Herrera said in the news release. “Provisions have been included in the highway contract to keep through traffic delays to a minimum, and access to adjacent properties will be maintained.”

As with all construction areas, TxDOT warns drivers to be aware of their surroundings.

"People traveling along roadways receiving a seal coat should slow down and be aware of construction activity," the release said. "Motorists should not drive through an area where asphalt has been applied, but rock has not yet been placed. There will be some loose rock along roadways as well, and motorists should be prepared to stop for short durations while the work is underway."

“We request that people traveling on these roadways recognize that the temporary inconvenience of this construction is necessary to preserve our roadways,” Herrera said.

