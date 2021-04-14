Tarrant County issues search warrant for Sherman address, finds drugs; other police reports

staff reports

Possession of a controlled substance - Tarrant County Sheriffs Office executed a search warrant in the 600 block N. Montgomery St. Approximately 9 grams of ecstasy was located. The suspect was arrested for possession of a controlled substance penalty group two between four and 200 grams.

Criminal mischief - On April 13, dispatch received a call from a business in the 3600 block of South US Highway 75. The caller advised there was a male on the property who had previously been issued a criminal trespass warning. Officers arrived and located the suspect walking off the property. The suspect was arrested for criminal trespass.

Possession of a controlled substance - On April 12, officers were investigating a possible burglary of a vehicle. During the investigation, officers were speaking to a person of interest and located narcotics. The suspect was arrested for possession of a controlled substance penalty group three under 28 grams.

Theft - On April 13, a reporting party made telephone contact with an officer regarding a theft. The reporting party stated an unknown suspect stole a catalytic converter from property located at the 500 block of North Walnut Street in Sherman. A theft of property $100<$750 (motor vehicle parts and accessories) report was generated.

Fraud - On April 13, a complainant made contact with an officer in the lobby of the Sherman Police Department regarding a fraud. The complainant stated an unknown suspect used their personal information to fraudulently make a purchase located at the 100 block of Forrest Creek Drive in Sherman. A fraudulent possession/use of credit or debit card under five items report was generated.

Harassment - On April 13, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of E. Wall Street. The caller advised a male keeps harassing one of their employees. A report for harassment was completed.

Criminal mischief - On Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the 900 block E Thomas St. in regards to a criminal mischief. The caller stated that someone threw a brick at their door and kicked it causing damage. A report was generated for criminal mischief $100<$750.

Aggravated robbery - On April 13, Sherman police responded to a business in the 2000 block of Texoma Pkwy, in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, Officers determined an unknown male punched the victim and stole money from him. A report for aggravated robbery was generated.

Possession of a controlled substance - On April 13, Sherman Police Department conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of La Salle Drive. A request to search the vehicle and the driver was denied. A police K9 was requested to respond to the scene. Once on scene the police K9 alerted to a presence of narcotics in the vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed suspected narcotics, a scale and several baggies. A report was generated and the investigation is ongoing.

Theft - On April 13, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of E. Odneal Street in reference to a theft. Officers arrived and conducted an investigation. The suspect

stole $580 worth of scratch off tickets. Video surveillance was obtained and a

report for theft property $100<$750 was completed.

Possession - On April 13, officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1400 block of E. Tuck Street for speeding. Officers gained probable cause to search the vehicle. A plastic

bag with marijuana was found in the vehicle. A report for possession Marijuana under 2oz was completed.

Criminal mischief - On April 14, officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of N. Hoard Avenue in reference to a criminal mischief. Officers arrived and observed the front

windshield of the victim's vehicle was broken. The victim had issues with the suspect earlier in the day. The suspect returned and used a brick to break the windshield. A report for criminal mischief $100<$750 was completed.

