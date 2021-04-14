Grayson County's new COVID-19 cases in single digits

Grayson County's new test-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were in the single digits Tuesday according to a report released by the Grayson County Health Department and Office of Emergency Management. Just three new cases were reported for Tuesday.

There were 41 active cases in the county on Tuesday.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 11,163 test-confirmed cases. The county has lost 359 people to COVID-19 related deaths.

There have been 101,903 tests for COVID-19 in the county.

Vaccine doses administered: 50,375

People vaccinated with at least one dose: 32,961.

People fully vaccinated: 22,918.

Percentage of population 16 years old or older with at least one dose: 30.66.

Percentage of population 16 years old or older who are fully vaccinated: 21.31.

Grayson County population 65 and older: 24,182.

Grayson County Population 16 to 64 with a medical condition: 40,586.

Grayson County Population 16 and older: 107,521.