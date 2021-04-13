Individuals report suspects using info to file fraud unemployment claims; other police reports

staff reports

Fraud - On April 12, a complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding Fraud. The complainant stated an unknown suspect used his personal information to fraudulently file an unemployment claim on March 14. A fraudulent use or possession of identifying information under five items report was generated.

Fraud - On April 12, a complainant made contact with an officer in the lobby of the Sherman Police Department regarding fraud. The complainant stated an unknown suspect used his information fraudulently to apply for unemployment. The incident occurred between April 4-6. A fraudulent use or possession of identifying information under five items report was generated.

Possession of a controlled substance - On April 10, officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of S. US Highway 75 in reference to an intoxicated driver. Officer located the vehicle and driver. A consent search of the vehicle located multiple controlled substances to include black tar heroin. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Grayson County Jail. A report was generated.

Found property - On April 10, an officer was dispatched to the 1800 block of Texoma Parkway in reference to individuals finding what they believed to be narcotics. Upon officer arrival, it was learned a baggie of possible narcotics was located on the

sidewalk of a local motel and then brought to the office by a tenant. The item was

seized and a report was generated.

Possession - On April 10, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of North Harrison Street in reference to suspicious person. Officers arrived and located the suspect. He was in possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine. He was arrested and transported to the Grayson County Jail. A report was generated.

Assault - On April 10, officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of N Hoard Avenue in reference to an assault family violence. The caller advised her son hit her while she

was trying to discipline him, causing her pain and leaving bruises on her arm. Officers were dispatched, an investigation was conducted, and a report was generated.

Assault - On April 10, a victim contacted the Sherman Police Department to report that a female had spit in his face and he found it offensive. An officer was dispatched to meet with the victim in the 1700 block of Texoma Parkway. Upon arrival, the officer learned the incident was instigated by the victim. An investigation offense report for assault by contact was generated.

Assault - On April 10, Sherman officers responded to the 100 block of W Wilson Ave in reference to an animal call. One party involved claimed a neighbor assaulted him

while he attempted to break up a dog fight. A report was generated for assault by

contact.

Assault - On April 10, Sherman officers responded to a business in the 100 block of S Travis St, in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, Officers determined a male had assaulted another male by contact. A report for assault by contact was generated.

Possession - On April 10, Sherman officers conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of N US 75 southbound. A vehicle occupant was found to be in possession of marijuana. An offense report was generated for possession of marijuana under two ounces.

Assault - On April 10, officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of S Walnut St. in regards to a disturbance. Upon officer's arrival, they spoke to the victim who stated he was hit in the head and bit in the arm. A report was generated for Assault Causing Bodily Injury.

Public intoxication - On April 10, officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of S Walnut St. in regards to a disturbance. Upon officer's arrival, they met an individual walking in the street that was intoxicated. The suspect was stumbling and sitting in the roadway. It became a safety concern for the police. The suspect was arrested for public intoxication.

Assault - On April 11, Sherman officers responded to the 1500 block of Creekside Dr. in reference to a disturbance. Officers arrived on-scene and spoke with a female victim who stated her husband pulled her hair. A report was generated for assault causes bodily injury family member.

Possession - On April 11, officers conducted a traffic stop on a bicycle near the intersection of East Odneal Street and South Willow Street. During the stop, officers located less than one gram of methamphetamine. A report was generated.

Assault - On April 11, Sherman Police Department Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 100 block of West Wilson Avenue initially for a criminal trespass call.

While units were en route, the caller advised that the suspect had assaulted her.

Upon arriving on scene and speaking to the involved parties, officers found that

the suspect was in a relationship with the victim. In the course of the investigation,

it was found that the suspect had assaulted the victim outside the residence near

the suspect's truck. The suspect was placed under arrest for assault of a family/household member with previous convictions.

Assault - On April 11, officers were dispatched to the 900 block E Wells Ave. in regards to an assault. Officers spoke to the victim who had apparent minor injuries to his face. The victim stated he was punched several times in the face and that the suspect was still on scene. The suspect was arrested for assault causing bodily injury.

Assault - On April 11, Sherman Police Officers responded to a business in the 4200 block of N U.S. Highway 75, in reference to an assault. Upon arrival, officers determined a male assaulted a female at a different location. A report for assault causes bodily injury was generated.

Theft - On April 12, an officer was dispatched to the 5000 block of South US Highway 75 in Denison to speak with an individual. The individual relayed information about a theft. The victim did advised her cell phone was stolen. A report was generated for theft of property $100<$750.

Disorderly conduct - On April 12, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of N Branch Street in regards to shots fired. The caller stated two cars sped off in different directions after gunshots were fired. There were no reported injuries. A report was generated for disorderly conduct or discharge or display of a firearm.

Possession- On April 12, Sherman officers responded to the 800 block of Northcreek Dr. in reference to a suspicious male. Officers located the male along with his girlfriend,

who had illegal narcotics in her possession. A report was generated for possession

of controlled substance penalty group one under one gram.

