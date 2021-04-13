Grayson County's active COVID-19 cases remains in 40s Monday

Grayson County's Health Department and Office of Emergency Management released information Monday that showed the county's active COVID-19 caseload remained in the 40s.

The report included numbers for the weekend. On Saturday, there were five new cases and 55 active cases. On Sunday there were five new cases and 60 active cases.

By Monday, there were eight new cases but only 45 active cases.

The report also had the following statistics:

Number of total test confirmed COVID-19 cases in Grayson County: 11,160.

Number of COVID-19 related deaths of Grayson County residents: 359.

Total number of COVID-19 tests: 101,787.

Doses of vaccine administered in the county: 49,221.

People vaccinated with at least one dose: 32,113.

Number of people fully vaccinated: 22,052.

Percentage of population over 16 with at lease one dose of vaccine: 29.87.

Percentage of population over 16 that are fully vaccinated: 20.51 percent.