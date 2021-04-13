248-unit apt complex approved at former Community Specialty Hospital site

After the late 2020 demolition of the former Community Specialty Hospital Complex in Sherman, the owners of the site have passed another hurdle in the pursuit of creating a 248- unit apartment complex between Neblett Elementary School and Sam's Club in Sherman. The Sherman City Council has approved permits for Aspire at Sherman Apartments, a proposed 248-unit complex that will be built in the 1100 block of Gallagher Drive.

While the site was previously a medical complex, in location has been in disuse for nearly a decade, officials said. Since then, the site has been a known target for criminal mischief and a blight, said developer Ryan Johnson representing Aspire Two, LLC.

"We've worked with the city for almost a year now on this project," Johnson said. "As you may know, the demolition and remediation of the old hospital is now complete there."

Crews began demolition and asbestos remediation in recent months. Now, one of the only hints at the sites previous life as a medical facility is the hospital sign, which is partially hidden by overgrown plants and shrubs.

The effort to revitalize the site represented a partnership between the city and developers. The city utilized funding from the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone that encompasses the site to fund the asbestos remediation at the site.

Plans for the complex include three-story buildings with a mixture of efficiency, one- and two-bedroom units with a total of 248 units, according to meeting documents.\

The request did receive some pushback from neighboring property owners, who wrote to the city in opposition. Concerns included worries that the complex would increase traffic along Gallagher and its impact on nearby schools. Others noted that the developer was requesting a variance to allow for less parking than what is required under city code. Other concerns centered on fears that the new complex would increase crime rates in the area.

Johnson said that the complex would be market rate and rentals would not be subsidized. He also noted that a recent traffic study found that the complex would generate about 930 fewer trips per day than the hospital previously did.

The request was unanimously approved by the council.