Durant gets 10th healthy community certification

staff reports

For a decade, Durant, Oklahoma has received an excellent status by the Oklahoma State Department of Health. In a news release issued Monday, the city recognized the healthy community certification.

The release also said only a small amount of Oklahoma municipalities that apply for the award receive the excellence distinction each year.

“Certified Healthy Community recognizes community sites that make a positive impact on the health of employees and patrons,” Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion Director Stephanie U’Ren said in the release.

At the center of the designation is health and wellness. Certified cities are recognized for making health and wellness a priority for the community.

“Achieving the Healthy Community certification assists during the grant application process to receive funding for upgrades to various City programs,” Durant Grants Coordinator Rebecca Payne said in the release.

The Certified Healthy Oklahoma Program initiative began in 2003 and is a free, voluntary statewide certification.

The certification showcases communities that are committed to supporting healthy choices and working to improve the health of Oklahomans by implementing elements, policies, and programs that help Oklahomans eat better, move more, and be tobacco free.

The City of Durant will be recognized during the virtual Annual Certified Healthy Oklahoma event in late June.