Barnum found guilty of 2017 shooting death of Robert Allen

By Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

Jurors in the Timothy Barnum murder trial in the October 31, 2017 shooting death of Robert Allen in Denison deliberated for just over an hour Monday before convicting the Denison man of murder.

In his closing argument, Grayson County First Assistant District Attorney Kerrye Ashmore reminded jurors they heard testimony that back in 2017, Timothy Barnum was facing two domestic assault charges that were getting ready to go to trial. The victim in both of those cases was Amanda Allen with whom Timothy Barnum shares a child.

And, Robert Allen was killed because he was encouraging Amanda Allen to not drop those charges. If convicted of those charges, Ashmore said Barnum knew he would have up to life in prison.

Testimony during the punishment phase of the trial revealed Barnum had previously been convicted of two attempted murder charges and two aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges.

During his opening in the punishment phase, Ashmore said Barnum was a "career criminal" who needed to be sent to prison for the rest of his life.

Barnum's attorney Laura Andrade said in addition to hearing about her client's criminal past, they would also hear from Barnum's daughter about the other portions of his life. Andrade is going to ask the jurors to sentence Barnum to the lower side of the possible range of punishment.