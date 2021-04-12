8 new COVID cases, active totals remain under 50

staff reports

Grayson County’s active COVID-19 count remained just below 50 on Friday.

A report from the Grayson County Health Department and Office of Emergency Management issued Friday said there were eight new cases that day and an active case load of 49.

Number of people who have had test confirmed cases in Grayson County: 11,141

Number of Grayson County people who have suffered COVID-19 related deaths: 359

Doses of vaccine administered in the county: 46,872

Number of people who have had at least one dose: 30,981.

Number of people who are fully vaccinated: 20,571.

Percentage of people over 16 with one dose: 28.81.

Percentage of people over 16 fully vaccinated: 19.31.