SOSU plans to hold 3 in-person commencement ceremonies

Southeastern Oklahoma State University has announced plans to hold in-person commencement ceremonies on May 7-9.

The ceremonies will begin at 9 a.m. on each day at Paul Laird Field on the Southeastern campus in Durant.

“We are excited that we are able to return to an in-person commencement this spring,’’ Southeastern president Thomas Newsom said. “Commencement is one of the most important events on campus as we celebrate the accomplishments of our students with their families, faculty, and staff. It’s a truly special moment for all of us.’’

The ceremonies will celebrate the commencement of all 2020 graduates and May 2021 graduates. The commencement plans will balance the tradition of the ceremony with safety concerns for graduates, guests, and staff with respect to public health and safety. All participants, graduates, guests, and staff will be required to wear a face mask and maintain social distancing during the event.

Each graduate will have a limited number of guest tickets; those persons not attending in-person can watch the ceremony via live stream.

In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be delayed until later the same day. If the weather does not allow for the event to proceed, the ceremony will be canceled as the University does not have the ability to safely move the ceremonies indoors at this time. Additional information about graduation is available at https://www.se.edu/registrar/graduation.