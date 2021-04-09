Grayson County's active COVID-19 cases flirt with 50 again

Grayson County's Health Department and Office of Emergency Management released a report Thursday that showed the county's active cases danced dangerously close to 50 with the 13 new cases released that day.

The total of active cases was 48.

The total number of test confirmed cases in Grayson County since the pandemic began: 11,133.

The total number of Grayson County COVID-19 related deaths: 359.

The number of tests performed in the county: 101,196.

The doses of vaccine administered in the county: 45,840.

People vaccinated with at least one dose: 30,458.

Grayson County population 65 and older: 24,182

Grayson County population 16-64 with a medical condition: 40,586

Grayson County population 16 and older 107,521

People fully vaccinated: 19,944.

Percentage of the population over 16 with at least one dose: 28.33.

Percentage of the population over 16 completely vaccinated: 18.55.

The report stated that the Grayson County Health Department has partnered with Texoma Medical Center to vaccinate folks on their waiting list by appointment only. Registration on that waiting list can be made at www.co.grayson.tx.us/page/covid.vaccine.

"If a person who needs to register has no internet access, we ask co-workers, employers, friends and family to help. You may email vaccinehelpdesk@co.grayson.tx.us for assistance. Vaccines will be administered by appointment only. Please help us communicate this to the public," the report stated.

Jerrie Whiteley is the Criminal Justice Editor for the Herald Democrat. She can be reached at JWhiteley@HeraldDemocrat.com.