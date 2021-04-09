After confessing to 18 burglaries, Sherman man gets 12 years

staff reports

In January of 2020, 18 businesses in North Texas were burglarized. After a joint investigation by Sherman, Denison and Gainesville police, one of the suspects involved in all the crimes has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Timothy Wayne High Jr., 34, of Sherman, was sentencing to 12 years in prison for engaging in organized criminal activity and was sentenced Thursday by Judge Larry Phillips of the 59th District Court.

Under Texas Law, the suspect must serve at least half his sentence before being eligible for a parole hearing because engaging is an aggravated crime.

"On February 4, 2020 Detectives from the Sherman, Denison, and Gainesville Police Department, in a joint operation, arrested High and one of his co-defendants at a motel in Gainesville," a news release from the Grayson County District Attorney's Office said. "The detectives search the motel room and seized several items of stolen property. High was interviewed and eventually confessed to committing 18 business burglaries in Sherman, Denison, Pottsboro, and Gainesville during the month of January of 2020. At least two the businesses were struck repeatedly."

Two other suspects are believed to have been involved in the organized criminal activity with one person reportedly acting as a look out and getaway driver and the other selling the stolen items.

“Credit for the arrest and apprehension of this burglary crew belongs not only to our law enforcement partners, but also to our community. Following the posting of video and still images from several of the burglaries on social media and the local news by the Sherman Police Department, numerous tips lead to the positive identification of Timothy High,” District Attorney Brett Smith said in the news release.

The two co-defendants are also charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and are pending disposition. The case was prosecuted by District Attorney Brett Smith.