Prescription forgery gets Euless man 34 years in GC court

staff reports

Jeffery Paul Johnson, 34, of Euless, was sentenced to 34 years in prison for two counts of possession of a controlled substance by forged prescription 400 grams or more. The sentence resulted from a plea agreement with the Grayson County Criminal District Attorney’s Office.

Judge Larry Phillips of the 59th District Court accepted the plea agreement and sentenced Johnson.

In May of 2020, Denison Police responded to a local pharmacy regarding a possible fraudulent prescription. Based on a description of the suspect and his vehicle, patrol officers made contact with Johnson who presented a fake identification. Johnson was arrested and found to have over $3,000 in cash, several forged prescriptions, and numerous bottles of pills. Following Johnson’s arrest, the case was assigned to the Denison Police-Criminal Investigation Division. A DPD Detective was able to link Johnson to fraudulently obtaining controlled substances from pharmacies in over a dozen cities in Texas.

“This defendant has prior prison sentences for Robbery and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. It is our belief he was trafficking the pills he obtained by fraud,” said Assistant District Attorney Matt Rolston.

The case was prosecuted by Rolston.

District Attorney Brett Smith added, “We have been able to close his “pharmacy” and we thank the Denison Police for their efforts. Our hope is that he serves as much time as possible because he will only commit more crime when released, as his history dictates his future behavior.”