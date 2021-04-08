GC reports six new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Grayson County officials announced six new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The total number of active cases in the county was 36.

Number of cases since the pandemic began in the county: 11,120.

Number of COVID-19 related deaths of GC residents: 359.

Number of tests conducted in the county: 100,721.

Number of doses of vaccine administered in the county: 44,799.

Number of of people with at least one dose of vaccine: 29,895.

Grayson County population 65 and older: 24,182

Grayson County population 16-64 with a medical condition: 40,586

Grayson County population 16 and older 107,521

Number of fully vaccinated folks: 19,212.

Percentage of the population of the county over 16 with at least one dose of vaccine: 27.80 percent.

Percentage of the population of the county over 16 fully vaccinated: 17.87 percent.

The report stated that the Grayson County Health Department has partnered with Texoma Medical Center to vaccinate folks on their waiting list by appointment only. Registration on that waiting list can be made at www.co.grayson.tx.us/page/covid.vaccine.

"If a person who needs to register has no internet access, we ask co-workers, employers, friends and family to help. You may email vaccinehelpdesk@co.grayson.tx.us for assistance. Vaccines will be administered by appointment only. Please help us communicate this to the public," the report stated.