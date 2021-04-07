Sherman man sentenced to life without possibility of parole for continuous sexual assault

staff reports

This week, a Sherman man was sentenced to life in prison for continuous sexual assault of a child over an eight-month period. Steven James Morris, 65, of Sherman, was found guilty by a Grayson County jury on Tuesday, and Judge Larry Phillips of the 59th District Court sentenced Morris Wednesday morning.

Due to the nature of this crime, there is no parole or good time conduct awarded, so the defendant will remain in prison for the rest of his life.

"In March of 2020, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Investigators began conducting an investigation based on a referral from DFPS (Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, formerly CPS)," a news release from the Grayson County District Attorney's Office said. "Investigators conferred with a DFPS investigator and forensic interviews were arranged for two children at the Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC). Their investigation revealed that the abuse occurred to one child during an eight-month period from late 2017 until the middle of 2018. It was also determined that one child had witnessed part of the sexual abuse. The investigators interviewed several family members, including the suspect, and obtained treatment and therapy documents regarding the young victim."

Morris was indict by a grand jury on April 29, 2020.

“This defendant violated the trust of his family and left a wake of destruction in this path. Lives have forever been changed by his actions and now he must pay the price,” said Assistant District Attorney Don Hoover in the news release.

District Attorney Brett Smith added information about his office's pursuit of this type of crime.

“We shall continue to make the prosecution of child sexual predators a top priority," he said in the release. "With April being Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month, we ask anyone who suspects any type of child abuse to contact law enforcement or call the Texas Abuse Hotline at 1(800) 252-5400.”

