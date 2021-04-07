Off-duty SPD officer involved in pedestrian fatality wreck

An early-morning wreck involving a Sherman Police officer left a pedestrian dead on U.S. Highway 75 Wednesday morning.

The wreck occurred at about 4 a.m. Wednesday morning in the 200 block of U.S. Highway 75. A Dodge truck was traveling southbound on U.S. Hwy. 75 in a portion of the roadway that is currently under construction. The truck struck a pedestrian who was in the main lanes of the highway.

The pedestrian, who has not been identified, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Sherman Police Department has identified the driver of the vehicle as SPD Sgt. Christopher Carson, who was off-duty at the time of the incident. Carson has been with the department for 14 years and is assigned to the patrol division. He was the person who called 9-1-1 following the wreck.

"We want our citizens to know the Sherman Police Department holds our personnel to a high standard, not only while on-duty, but off-duty as well," SPD Sgt Brett Mullen said in a news release. "We will conduct a full and non-biased investigation into this incident as we would under any other fatality motor vehicle crash."