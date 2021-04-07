GC reports only seven new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Grayson County had only 30 active COVID-19 cases a report issued Tuesday showed. That report from the Health Department and Office of Emergency Management said there were seven new cases Tuesday.

The report also gave the following statistics:

Number of cases in county since pandemic began: 11,114

Number of GC COVID-19 related deaths: 359

Number of COVID-19 tests performed in county: 100,650

Number of vVaccine doses administered in the county: 43,573

Number of people vaccinated with at least one dose 28,945

Number of people fully vaccinated: 18,684

Percentage of population 16 or older with at least one dose: 26.92%

Percentage of population 16or older fully vaccinated: 17.38%

Grayson County population 65 and older: 24,182

Grayson County population 16-64 with a medical condition: 40,586

Grayson County population 16 and older 107,521

The report stated that the Grayson County Health Department has partnered with Texoma Medical Center to vaccinate folks on their waiting list by appointment only. Registration on that waiting list can be made at www.co.grayson.tx.us/page/covid.vaccine.

"If a person who needs to register has no internet access, we ask co-workers, employers, friends and family to help. You may email vaccinehelpdesk@co.grayson.tx.us for assistance. Vaccines will be administered by appointment only. Please help us communicate this to the public," the report stated.