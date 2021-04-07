FC acknowledges Child Abuse Awareness month

staff reports

April is Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month. The Fannin County Children’s Center has several activities planned for this month.

The Children’s Center is putting up pinwheel displays across Fannin County. Each display includes 117 blue and silver pinwheels in honor of the 117 children who were confirmed victims of child abuse last year in Fannin County. Displays can be found in Bonham, Ector, Honey Grove, Ivanhoe, Leonard, Savoy and Trenton.

On April 6, the Fannin County Commissioners are scheduled to pass a proclamation at their regular weekly meeting, declaring April to be Child Abuse Awareness month for Fannin County.

April 9 is Go Blue Day in Texas. It is a day to wear blue in honor and memory of child abuse victims. The Children’s Center encourages schools, businesses, other organizations and individuals to wear blue, snap photos, post them on social media and share them with the center too. Photos can be sent to sandy@fanninccc.org or the Children’s Center can be tagged in posts. Suggested hashtags for the day include #GoBlueDay and #OneWithCourage and #NoExcuseForChildAbuse.

April 25 is Blue Sunday. This is a day when faith communities across the nation will say prayers for children who have been abused and neglected as well as for the professionals and volunteers who are working to stop abuse and help victims recover.

For more information, go to www.FanninCCC.org.