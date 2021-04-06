Local active COVID-19 cases remain around 30

Grayson County released information on Monday that said the number of local active COVID-19 cases remains around 30.

The Grayson County Health Department and Office of Emergency Management released information about the county's counts for Friday through Monday.

On Friday, the county reported five new cases and on Saturday there were six new cases. Sunday, there were five new cases, and Monday, there were nine new cases

As of Monday, the number of active cases was 28.

The number of people who have died COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began is 359.

The number of people with test proven cases of the illness since the pandemic began is 11,098.

The number of doses of vaccine administered in the county: 42,935.

The number of people vaccinated with at least one shot: 28,415.

The number of Grayson County residents fully vaccinated: 18,521.

The percentage of the population over 16 that is fully vaccinated is 17.23 percent.