Whitesboro business opens community bake sale

The term community bake sale took on a new meeting last week when folks shopping in downtown Whitesboro gained a new place to get a bite to eat. The sweet treat-centered establishment “Bake Sale” opened at the Urban Junkie on Main Street last week.

Under the new plan, a group of cottage bakers from the surrounding area will offer their goods at the store during the normal store hours.

“It keeps the costs down for everyone (having the items baked elsewhere)," shop owner Stacey Miles. "It helps them and allows people to have something to eat while they are walking around or to bring people in (to the store).”

Miles who has owned the antique mall-type store for three years said the cooperative of local bakers is something new she is trying to improve the shop.

“I am just looking for something new to offer our customers when they come in. So this was kind of a nice way to do it without having to get too complicated with COVID and all of the stuff that has changed,” she said.

The back room of the shop has been reimagined with a table along one wall and some chairs. The goal is to get a soda cooler and to in the near future, offer drink products including coffee.

“It will be self serve. There will be someone back there sometimes,” she said but they will mostly be there to answer questions.

The items offered will range from homemade pies, cupcakes, to gourmet popsicles, gourmet marshmallow and cereal treats, and bread.

Careful planning went into making sure the people participating didn’t over lap in their specialties.

“Everybody is local which is nice,” Miles said.

People will be able to enjoy their snacks as they walk around the store or take them with them. And some might want to hang out in the back room and work with the free WiFi that will be available.

The items will be stocked on Tuesday when the store opens and cleared out on Saturday if not sold. Those items not sold will be given to a local nonprofit that helps people with food insecurities.

The store is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.