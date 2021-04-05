Man pleads in $4M fed fraud case

staff reports

A North Texas man pleaded guilty to federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas Friday.

Moses Moreira, 42, of Carrollton, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud on April 1, 2021 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christine A. Nowak.

“The identification and disruption of white collar fraud schemes, and the vigorous prosecution of the criminals responsible for them, is a top priority for the Eastern District of Texas,” said acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. “It is our mission to make internet communication and commerce as safe as possible and rooting out online fraud schemes—such as the one here—are an integral part of that process.”

According to court documents, Moreira worked with co-conspirators to devise and execute an online fraud scheme, which involved, among other things, fabricating false identities and stories to entice victims and ultimately lure money from them. Moreira and his co-conspirators used the fraudulently obtained funds for personal purchases and converted portions of these funds for use in international shipping. According to the indictment, at least 80 victims sent money to Moreira and his co-conspirators, with at least 60 victims sending money directly to Moreira or accounts controlled by Moreira. These victims have lost a combined total of approximately $4 million. Moreira was indicted on Feb. 10, 2021 and charged with federal violations.

Under federal statutes, Moreira faces up to 20 years in federal prison. The maximum statutory sentence prescribed by Congress is provided here for information purposes, as the sentencing will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a pre-sentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.

This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas.