Grayson County's active COVID-19 cases under 30 on Friday
Jerrie Whiteley
Herald Democrat
Gayson County reported less than 30 active COVID-19 cases on Friday. That included 13 new cases reported Thursday.
Total number of cases in Grayson County since pandemic began: 11,082
Number of COVID-19 related deaths in Grayson County: 359
Number of doses of vacine administered in the county: 40,365
People fully vaccinated: 16,915
People with at least one shot: 26,838
Percentage of population over 16 fully vaccinated: 15.73
Total number of cases in Texas: 2,397,828
Number of COVID-19 related deaths in Texas: 47,522