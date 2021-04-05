Grayson County's active COVID-19 cases under 30 on Friday

Gayson County reported less than 30 active COVID-19 cases on Friday. That included 13 new cases reported Thursday.

Total number of cases in Grayson County since pandemic began: 11,082

Number of COVID-19 related deaths in Grayson County: 359

Number of doses of vacine administered in the county: 40,365

People fully vaccinated: 16,915

People with at least one shot: 26,838

Percentage of population over 16 fully vaccinated: 15.73

Total number of cases in Texas: 2,397,828

Number of COVID-19 related deaths in Texas: 47,522