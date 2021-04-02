Jefferson Starship, Rick Springfield among line up for 2021 HSN

Jefferson Starship and Hoobastank are among the musical acts that will grace the stage of the Sherman Municipal Grounds this summer as a part of the city's Hot Summer Nights concert series. City officials announced the lineup for the this year's series Friday morning during the monthly coffee with the mayor.

This year represents the 27th annual concert series for the event, which brings both local and nationally-known acts to Sherman for weekly concerts each Thursday throughout the summer months.

"We are delivering a great variety of genres of music for all ages and I really think that this year will be one of our best across the board with regard to name recognition and really awesome musicians," Sherman Main Street Manager Sarah McRae said.

In many years, one or a small handful of acts will stand out above the others. In 2020, Tracy Byrd, former Creed frontman Scott Stapp and William Clark Green were among the larger draws. However, for 2021, McRae said it was difficult to decide which is the biggest name on the card.

"I would say they all have their followings," she highlighted Cody Canada and the Departed, who will be opening the series on June 3. "He was a really big deal and still is. So is Hoobastank, in a different genre."

Cody Canada gained name recognition previously when he performed with Cross Canadian Ragweed years ago. Canada will be followed up by Texas Floyd, a Pink Floyd tribute band a week later on June 10.

Early 2000s alternative rock band Hoobastank will perform on June 17, followed by country musician Deana Carter on June 24. Gary P. Nunn, who gained recognition as the unofficial father of Austin's progressive country music scene, will perform in Sherman on July 8.

This will be followed up by Jefferson Starship on July 15. Fleetwood X, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band, will channel the vocals of Stevie Nicks on July 22. This year's series will be closed out with a performance by the Spin Doctors on July 29.

In addition to the acts for Hot Summer Nights, the city also announced that Rick Springfield will be the headlining musician for this year's Lights on the Lake concert on July 2.

Going into the shows, McRae said she hopes to have decent crowds in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has cast a shadow over two years of shows. McRae said 2020 saw decent attendance, with crowds similar to those in previous years for the bigger acts. However, this was partially due to spreading crowds out across the municipal lawn.

Organizers plan to continue offering the expanded space for this year's series.

McRae also noted that organizers do not fully know how many people watched last year's concerts as they were live streamed on the internet. Like the spacing, this will also continue into 2021 for artists that give their permission.

The streaming was something new for the city in 2020, but McRae said it offered the opportunity to share the acts with a larger audience once the growing pains were resolved.

"Once we figured that out, everything was great," she said.