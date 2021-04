Grayson County active Covid-19 cases below 30

A report from the Grayson County Health Department and Office of Emergency management said active cases on Thursday were below 30.

New cases Thursday: 13

Active cases: 27

Total number of cases since pandemic began: 11,082

Grayson County COVID-19 related deaths: 359

Doses of vaccine administered in Grayson County: 40,364

People who have had at least one dose of vaccine: 26,838

People who have been fully vaccinated: 16,918

Percentage of GC population over 16 who have been fully vaccinated: 15,736