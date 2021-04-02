Denison fight ends with shots fired, one injury reported

staff reports

A Denison fight led to call of shots fired and victim with a gunshot wound on Thursday evening. The Denison Police Department released information related incident on Friday morning.

"On April 1, 2021 at 6:41 p.m., Denison Police Officers responded to a call of a fight in the 1700 block of Meadowlark Lane," the news release said. "From information gathered at the scene, two individuals were engaged in a physical confrontation when a gun was discharged."

One of the individual's from the altercation received a gunshot wound to the lower leg.

"That individual was subsequently transported to a local hospital by Denison EMS with a non life threatening injury," the release said. "This incident is still under investigation."

