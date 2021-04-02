4 men sentenced for federal firearms violations

Eastern District of Texas

Four men were sentenced to prison for federal firearms violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.

U.S. District Judge J. Campbell Barker imposed the following sentences after the defendants pleaded guilty:

Patrick Odell Session, 27, of Carthage, Texas, was sentenced to 84 months for felon in possession of a firearm;

Cory Tederrel Dawkins, 43, of Longview, Texas, was sentenced to 72 months for felon in possession of a firearm;

Isaiah Bodate Pierce, 29, of Longview, Texas, was sentenced to 72 months for felon in possession of a firearm; and

Tramaine Keishone Robinson, 22, of Carthage, Texas, was sentenced to 37 months for felon in possession of a firearm.

“Prohibiting the possession of firearms by convicted felons illegally in our country is a critical component of keeping our communities safe,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. “The Eastern District of Texas remains committed to keeping the guns out of the hands of the most dangerous members of our society.”

According to information presented in court, the defendants were prohibited from possessing firearms under federal law because of prior felony convictions. Law enforcement encountered the defendants on separate dates following traffic stops that resulted in the discovery of firearms and, in several instances, other criminal contraband such as controlled substances and distribution paraphernalia. In addition to being prohibited from possessing firearms, several of the defendants were also identified by law enforcement as documented gang members. The defendants were separately indicted by a federal grand jury and charged with violations of federal firearms laws.

These cases were prosecuted as part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods Initiative. Project Safe Neighborhoods is aimed at reducing gun and gang violence, deterring illegal possession of guns, ammunition and body armor, and improving the safety of residents in the Eastern District of Texas. Participants in the initiative include community members and organizations as well as federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies.