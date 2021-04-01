Washington Street in Sherman to face additional closures

staff reports

Texas Department of Transportation officials recently announced road work closures that will affect drivers who plan to use Washington Street at FM 1417 in Sherman. On Wednesday, the road way was temporarily closed for planned construction.

The road way will be closed again in coming days as part of continued work on the area.

A release issued by the department said that the initial closure allowed work crews to install a new water line across the intersection as part of the widening and reconstruction of FM 1417, officials said.

"Traffic will be detoured in this manner: eastbound travelers on Washington Street approaching FM 1417 will detour north on Little Lane to Taylor Street, where they can resume eastbound on FM 1417," the release said. "Southbound motorists on FM 1417 who wish to access Washington Street west of the intersection should use Taylor Street westbound to southbound Little Lane. Detour signs will mark these routes.

Approximately seven days later, work crews will close this intersection again to replace the paving removed to install the water line. That closure is expected to be in effect for six hours, beginning at 7 a.m., officials said.

Officials advised motorists to watch for road crews, expect some delays and plan their commutes in advance while this work is underway. This construction and any necessary temporary lane closures it creates are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

Motorists who travel frequently in this area are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also be prepared for rough pavement and brief traffic delays, and avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

