Sherman ISD Announces Early Childhood and Kindergarten Round-Up Dates

SISD

Sherman ISD is excited to announce the opening of the Pre-K pre-application and kindergarten roundup registration for the 2021-2022 school year. SISD will open Kindergarten Roundup registration online on April 1. Pre-application registration for Pre-K, Early Head Start, and Head Start will open online on Tuesday, April 6, through Tuesday, April 13.

In the upcoming school year, Sherman ISD will be expanding its early childhood program to two different locations. In addition to the Fred Douglass Early Childhood Center, Perrin Early Childhood Center will be SISD’s newest campus for early childhood education and the current Jefferson campus will house the Early Head Start program. Perrin Early Childhood Center will be located northwest of Sherman at 81 Vandenburg Dr. Denison, TX 75020, and the current Jefferson Elementary campus will transition next school year.

Kindergarten Roundup Information

Parents of students who will turn five years of age by September 1 of the current year can register online for kindergarten. The entire application process is online and can be completed by visiting www.shermanisd.net/kinder. The online registration process requires WIFI access and a technology device (computer, laptop, tablet) to complete. Families needing internet access to complete the kindergarten application process may visit their child’s zoned campus to complete the application process in-person on Wednesday, April 7. Each elementary campus will be open from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm for individuals needing in-person assistance. Due to Sherman ISD’s COVID-19 protocols, individuals that would like to receive in-person support must wear a mask/face covering and adhere to social distancing guidelines. The campuses will set up a limited number of computers to adhere to social distancing guidelines. We ask that one parent/guardian come in person to register a child. The setup will accommodate room for one person to sit at a table to utilize a computer. The kindergarten registration application will close on April 23 and we encourage parents to complete the kindergarten registration process online. For additional information and kindergarten enrollment eligibility requirements, please visit www.shermanisd.net/kinder.

Pre-K, Early Head Start, and Head Start Information

Students who will turn three or four years of age by September 1 of the current year can pre-register and complete the pre-application process for Pre-K, Early Head Start, and Head Start. The entire pre-application process is online and will require WIFI access and a technology device (computer, laptop, tablet) to complete.

Sherman ISD will be providing in-person support and access to a technology device on Tuesday, April 6 (3:30 pm - 7:30 pm) or Saturday, April 10 (9:00 am - 1 pm) in the old Sherman High School Cafeteria, located at 2201 E Lamar St, Sherman, TX 75090. Due to Sherman ISD’s COVID-19 protocols, individuals that would like to receive in-person support must wear a mask/face covering and adhere to social distancing guidelines. SISD will set up a limited number of computers inside the cafeteria to adhere to social distancing guidelines. We ask that one parent/guardian come in person to register a child. The setup will accommodate room for one person to sit at a table to utilize a computer.

Important Dates and Information for Pre-K, Early Head Start, and Head Start

Please note, after the pre-application process has been completed, parents/guardians will be required to provide additional documentation on Wednesday, April 14 (3:30 pm - 7:30 pm), or Thursday, April 15 (8:00 am to 1:00 pm), to complete the application process and complete the student language test. Parents/Guardians will need to make arrangements to do this in-person in the old Sherman High School Cafeteria. For additional information and enrollment eligibility requirements, please visit www.ShermanISD.net/prek.