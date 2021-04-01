Grayson County reports one more COVID-19 related death Wednesday

One more Grayson County resident has reportedly suffered a COVID-19 related death. That brings the number of such deaths reported by the Grayson County Heatlth department to 359.

The report issued by the Grayson County Health Department and Office of Emergency Management Wednesday said the following:

Number of new cases: 2

Number of active cases: 31

Number of total cases since pandemic began: 11,068

Doses of vaccine administered: 39,498

Number of people with at least one dose of vaccine: 26,256

People who are fully vaccinated: 16,360

Percentage of population over 16 who are fully vaccinated: 15.22