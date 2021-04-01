Grayson County reports one more COVID-19 related death Wednesday
Jerrie Whiteley
Herald Democrat
One more Grayson County resident has reportedly suffered a COVID-19 related death. That brings the number of such deaths reported by the Grayson County Heatlth department to 359.
The report issued by the Grayson County Health Department and Office of Emergency Management Wednesday said the following:
Number of new cases: 2
Number of active cases: 31
Number of total cases since pandemic began: 11,068
Doses of vaccine administered: 39,498
Number of people with at least one dose of vaccine: 26,256
People who are fully vaccinated: 16,360
Percentage of population over 16 who are fully vaccinated: 15.22