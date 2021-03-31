Sherman man caught with 425 grams of meth gets 40 years

staff reports

Rodney Van Phillips, 64, of Sherman, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver methamphetamine between 4-200 grams and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver methamphetamine over 400 grams. Pursuant to a plea agreement with the Grayson County Criminal District Attorney’s Office, Phillips was sentenced to 40 years in prison. Judge Brian Gary of the 397th District Court accepted the plea and sentenced Phillips who also pleaded guilty to felony charges of possession of marijuana and possession of tetrahydrocannabinol. He received a concurrent 25 years for the additional charges.

On May 14, 2020, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators, along with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Criminal Investigation Division, began developing intelligence that Phillips was traveling to Dallas to purchase methamphetamine to bring back to Grayson County for distribution. Narcotics Investigators followed Phillips to a hotel in Dallas. Upon his return to Grayson County, a DPS Trooper stopped Phillips in Van Alstyne. Following a positive alert from a Sheriff’s Office K-9, approximately 425 grams, or nearly one pound, of methamphetamine was recovered from the vehicle. Based on the traffic stop, a search was conducting on Phillips’ house in the 2000 block of Jason Circle in Sherman. Sherman Police Narcotic Investigators quickly joined the investigation and later discovered a large volume of marijuana and THC edibles and vape cartridges in the house.

On July 9, 2020, Phillips was again stopped by Grayson County Narcotics Investigators. This time Phillips was traveling northbound on Highway 289 in Gunter when his vehicle was stopped. During the traffic stop and subsequent investigation, Phillips admitted he was coming back from Dallas and had several ounces of methamphetamine in the vehicle. A search revealed over 110 grams in the center console.

Assistant District Attorney Jeremy Wood stated, “Prior to this case, Phillips had six prior felony convictions for methamphetamine and served time in prison at least twice before. He is not only a drug dealer, but a habitual offender as well.” District Attorney Brett Smith added, “Our office will continue to prioritize the prosecution of those who distribute methamphetamine in our community, but the these convictions could not happen without the combined efforts of the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Public Safety, and the Sherman Police Department in this case.”

Phillips was prosecuted by Assistant Criminal District Attorney Jeremy Wood. Phillips was represented by Sherman attorney Britton Brooks.