Time to renew those over due registrations

When the state of Texas was inundated with COVID-19 cases in the spring of 2020, the state allowed people to skip updating their vehicle registrations as part of an effort to keep people at home and safe from the virus.

Now that forbearance is about to end.

On April 14, tags that are out of date will leave a person open for a ticket.

Those who need to renew their registration have options besides waiting in line outside of the vehicle registration office.

The three ways to vehicle registration include going online to www.TxDMV.gov/register or www.Texas.gov. A statement from the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles says this is the quickest and least expensive way to renew and it will even save you a buck. . Save $1 if you renew online. Online renewal is available up to nine months past your registration expiration date.

The second option would be to use the mail. "Return the bottom portion of your registration renewal form, payment and other required information to your county tax assessor-collector." the statement said.

And the third option would be to show up to the any of the vehicle registration offices in Grayson County in person. 3. In Person: Visit the office of your county tax assessor-collector. In many counties, in-person renewal is also available at other locations, such as certain grocery stores.

In Grayson County vehicle registrations can be renewed at offices in Sherman, Denison, Whitesboro, and Van Alstyne. The offices in Sherman and Denison are open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The offices in Whitesboro and Van Alstyne are open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Registrations can also be renewed in person at Kroger on Loy Lake in Sherman.

Before renewing registration, Texans will need to obtain a passing vehicle inspection at the state vehicle inspection station of their choice, unless their vehicle is exempt from inspection requirements. The expiring temporary waiver covers the following services: Initial vehicle registration; vehicle registration renewal; Vehicle titling; renewal of permanent disabled parking placards, and 30-day temporary permits. The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles does not issue driver licenses or state ID cards. Texans should contact the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) at www.dps.texas.gov/driverlicense/ for these services.