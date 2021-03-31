Individual at motel, calls police asking for assistance, gets arrested for criminal mischief; other police reports

staff reports

Criminal mischief - On March 28, Sherman Police Department Dispatch Center received multiple 911 calls from a citizen identifying himself, stating he was at a motel and needed police. Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of S. Sam Rayburn Freeway and upon arrival observed the caller inside the main lobby of the motel. The caller had been criminally trespassed from the location the previous day. On that date, the manager wanted to press charges. The caller was arrested for criminal trespass and transported to the Grayson County Jail.

Terroristic threat - On March 28, a victim came to the Sherman Police Department to report an assault that occurred in the 1700 block of Texoma Parkway, Sherman. The victim reported a white male suspect approached him while waiting to access a fuel pump and threatened to assault him while holding brass knuckles in his hand. The victim displayed his handgun in self-defense and the suspect left. A terroristic threat report was generated and the case remains under investigation.

Possession - On March 27, Sherman Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of E Canyon Grove Rd. A vehicle occupant was found to be in possession of marijuana. An offense report was generated for possession of marijuana under two ounces.

Possession - On March 27, an officer conducted a traffic stop in the 3200 block of Texoma Pkwy. During the stop, the officer observed marijuana in plain view inside the

vehicle. The marijuana was seized and the vehicle was searched for additional

contraband. A report was generated for possession of marijuana under two ounces.

Possession of a controlled substance - On March 28, Sherman Police Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 4000 block of North US Highway 75. During the traffic stop, a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted, and contraband was located. A report for possession of a controlled substance penalty group two between one and four grams was generated.

Driving while intoxicated - On March 28, Sherman Dispatch received a phone call from a Grayson County Sheriff`s Deputy in reference to a possible intoxicated driver parked on the side of the highway. Officers were dispatched to his location and contacted the driver. An investigation was conducted for driving while intoxicated and the driver was placed under arrest for driving while intoxicated.

Arson - On March 28, officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of N Northridge Drive in reference to possible information regarding an arson case. A report was

generated and the investigation is ongoing.

Found property - On March 28, an officer was dispatched to the 2300 block of W Taylor Street in reference to found property. A decorative cat figure was found, but the owner was not able to be located. The item was collected for safekeeping and a report was generated for found property.

Assault - On March 28, the officer was dispatched to the 1100 block of South Walnut Street for an assault. The victim reported his ex-girlfriend punched him on the

face. A report for assault causes bodily injury date/family/house was

completed.

Arson - Officers were dispatched to the 3100 block of N. Northridge Dr. in regards to a criminal mischief delayed. Upon arrival, the victim stated that he heard a loud bang outside and when investigating the noise he noticed an unknown suspect had attempted to set his gas tank on fire. A report was generated for arson.

Possession - On March 29, Sherman Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1100 block of La Salle Drive. A vehicle occupant was found to be in possession of marijuana and also had an active felony warrant. An offense report was generated for possession of marijuana under two ounces and the suspect was placed under arrest.

Found property - On Tuesday, officers were flagged down in the 500 block of W Lamar St. in regards to abandoned property. The caller reported a bicycle was abandoned at the business. The bicycle was collected and a found property report was generated.

