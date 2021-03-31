Grayson County changes COVID-19 daily report

For more than 365 days the Grayson County Health Department and Office of Emergency Management have issued a daily report on the status of COVID-19 infections in Grayson County.

After about a year of reporting the daily status for such infections for each individual city, this week, the county decided to discontinue such daily counts.

"We believe the best use of limited staff time now is to focus on active rates of COVID-19 illness in Grayson County as a whole, the impact to our hospitals and to put most of our energy into supporting vaccinating our residents who want to be," the county's post on the Office of Emergency Management's Facebook page said.

The move comes as the infections in the county have remained at or below the 50 case level for a couple of weeks. For most of the past year, the largest number of cases in the county have been in its two largest cities, Sherman and Denison.

On Tuesday evening, the county reported two new test confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county bringing the active case total for the day to 32. That brought the total number of test confirmed cases of the virus in Grayson County residents since the pandemic began to 11,066 and the number of COVID-19 related deaths of Grayson County residents to 358, a number that has held steady for a couple of days.

The report said that 14.67 percent of the county's population over the age of 16 have been vaccinated against COVID-19. That 25,552 people who have had at least one dose and 15,774 who have been fully vaccinated.

The county's report no longer breaks cases down by age or gender either.

To register for a vaccine, go to www.co.grayson.tx.us and click on the link about vaccine registration.

There are currently two mass COVID-19 testing locations in Grayson County. One is provided through a collaboration between Grayson County and Advanced Laboratory Services 2415 S Austin in Denison. To register go to https://advancedlabservices.net/covid-testing-form-2/.

The second is a free testing site (drive thru), available to anyone, with symptoms or not, in the back parking lot of Midway Mall in Sherman. This site is available through a contract managed by the state of Texas. The site will be open Monday- Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will remain as long as need exists. To pre-register or for more information, go to DOCHealthTesting.com.