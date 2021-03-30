Vehicle stolen in Oklahoma found in Texas, suspect in possession of drugs; other police reports

staff reports

Sherman police

Possession of a controlled substance - On March 26, Sherman Police received information that a stolen vehicle was located at a business in the 2100 block of Texoma Pkwy. Officers arrived on scene and located the stolen vehicle that was taken from Ada, Oklahoma. A suspect was located and detained. A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of marijuana, THC wax and heroin. The suspect was placed under arrest for theft of the vehicle, possession of a controlled substance penalty group one, possession of a controlled substance penalty group two and possession of marijuana. He was transported to Grayson County Jail without incident.

Theft - On March 26, a Sherman officer was dispatched to a restaurant in the 1800 block of Texoma Pkwy in reference to a theft. The victim advised the suspect

stole her purse containing approximately $1,100 cash, the victim's driver's

license, and social security card. A report was generated for theft of property $750<$2,500.

Theft - On March 26, a complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding a theft. The complainant stated an unknown suspect stole property located in the 2900 block of Michelle Drive in Sherman Texas. The incident occurred between March 25-26. A theft of property$2,500<$30K report was generated.

Information report - On March 26, a Sherman officer was dispatched to a hospital in the 3600 block of North Calais. An employee of the hospital advised a male patient had come into the hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand. Contact was made

with the injured male. The male advised he had accidentally shot himself in the

hand at a residence in the 3700 block of North Merrimac Drive. There were

multiple witnesses that confirmed the male's statement. A report was generated for

disorderly conduct discharge/display firearm.

Fraud - On March 26, a complainant made contact with an officer in the lobby of the Sherman Police Department regarding Fraud. The complainant stated an unknown suspect used his personal information fraudulently. A fraudulent use/possession of identifying information under five items report was generated.

Theft - On March 26, Sherman dispatch received a call regarding a theft in the 400 block of E US Highway 82 EB. The reporting party stated he witnessed the suspect

scan one item but then placed multiple of the same items into the plastic bag.

Danielle was seen paying for the items she scanned but did not make any attempt to pay for the items she did not scan. The suspect was placed under arrest for theft of property theft of property $100<$750 (Sshoplifting).

Possession - On March 27, an officer stopped a vehicle for speeding in the 2400 block of N Ricketts. The driver was found to have outstanding Grayson County warrants

for possession of a controlled substance penalty group one under one gram and tampering/fabricate physical evidence. The subject was arrested for warrants. He was found to have marijuana in the vehicle and was also charged with possession of marijuana under two ounces. The subject was transported to Grayson County Jail and booked in.

Theft - On March 27, a victim reported a theft in the 100 block of West Vietnam Veterans Parkway. The victim stated an unknown female took her phone and fled in a

vehicle. A report for theft of property under $100 was completed.

