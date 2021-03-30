Sherman man gets life in federal prison for drug trafficking, firearms

staff reports

A local man was sentenced to life in federal prison this week for drug trafficking and firearms violations in the Eastern District of Texas.

Tyton Hester, 30, pleaded guilty on June 30, 2020, to conspiracy to possess with intent to manufacture and distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Today, he was sentenced to life in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant.

“Today’s sentence sends a strong message to those who would seek to profit from the trafficking of illegal narcotics,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. “We will continue to collaborate with all of our law enforcement partners to stem the flow of deadly drugs into the United States.”

“Mr. Hester furthered the plague of drug trafficking with a pattern of menacing and intimidating behaviors that victimized vulnerable individuals and jeopardized the lives of children in order to obfuscate his illegal activities,” said Dallas FBI Special Agent in Charge Matthew J. DeSarno. “Today’s life sentence should send comfort to the greater community of Sherman that the FBI, along with our federal and local partners, continues to work diligently to remove dangerous criminals from our streets.”

According to information presented in court, in 2018, law enforcement officials received information that a major drug distributor was conducting operations in Sherman, Texas, and southern Oklahoma. Hester was identified as a multi-kilogram distributor of methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and Xanax. Hester, who ran his drug trafficking activities out of a mechanic shop in Sherman, recruited down-on-their-luck individuals to help with the narcotics trafficking. He offered them food, shelter, and drugs in exchange for conducting drug deals and securing his “trap house.” To appear less suspicious Hester also had these individuals, including children, accompany him on trips to Dallas where his sources of supply were located.

Hester was indicted by a federal grand jury in May 2018. He proceeded to trial and was found guilty by a jury on June 30, 2020.

Ultimately, eight other members of Hester’s operation were also indicted. Hester is the final defendant to be sentenced. The others had previously pleaded guilty and collectively received sentences totally more than 100 years in federal prison.