County says 14 percent of county adults have been vaccinated

A report released by the Grayson County Health Department and Office of Emergency Management on Monday said that 14 percent of Grayson County's population that is 16 years old or older has been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The report said there have been 37,965 doses of the vaccine administered in the county with 15,361 people being fully vaccinated. There are 25,344 who have had at least one does of a vaccine.

On Monday, the county had 40 active test confirmed cases of the virus reported. That number included 13 new cases on Monday. There were five new cases reported on Sunday and 7 new cases reported on Saturday.

So far, 11,064 test confirmed cases have been reported in the county. Of those, 5,856 have been in females and 5,08 have been in males.

The age group with the largest number of cases so far has been those in their 30s with 1,758 cases. There have been 1,705 cases in people in their 20s and 1,694 cases in people in their 40s. There have been 1,600 cases of people in their 50s and 1,552 cases in people from birth to 19 years old. There have been 1,405 cases of people in their 60s and 846 cases of people in their 70s. There have been 504 cases confirmed in people 80 years old or older in Grayson County.

The county has reported 358 COVID-19 related deaths of county residents since the pandemic began.

There have been 90,701 COVID-19 tests conducted in the county.

On Monday, 17 of the new cases were in Sherman and ten were in Denison. There were four cases in Van Alstyne and two cases each in Pottsboro and Whitewright. Gordonville, Gunter, Howe, Southmayd, and Whitesboro each had one case on Monday.

There are currently two mass COVID-19 testing locations in Grayson County. One is provided through a collaboration between Grayson County and Advanced Laboratory Services 2415 S Austin in Denison. To register go to https://advancedlabservices.net/covid-testing-form-2/.

The second is a free testing site (drive thru), available to anyone, with symptoms or not, in the back parking lot of Midway Mall in Sherman. This site is available through a contract managed by the state of Texas. The site will be open Monday- Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will remain as long as need exists. To pre-register or for more information, go to DOCHealthTesting.com.

Jerrie Whiteley is the Criminal Justice Editor for the Herald Democrat. She can be reached at JWhiteley@HeraldDemocrat.com.