Sherman switches to ground water for line repair

staff reports

Sherman has temporarily shut down surface water operations ahead of needed repairs to the city's pipeline.

Officials said the city will be served by groundwater service starting around 8:30 a.m. Monday morning. This will allow water official to drain a 72-inch pipeline in order to repair a leak and multiple air release valves. The surface water system is expected to come back online on April 12.

City officials said water storage tanks will be topped off by Monday. City leaders do not believe there will be any capacity issues as water well capacity exceeds demand by about 2 million gallons a day. The Panda Power plant is also scheduled to be down for maintenance during the repairs.

If Panda must start generation early, representatives have indicated that the load would be light and current reservoir reserves should meet the need.