HTeaO wants to brew in Sherman

Back in 2019, the city of Sherman probed residents online asking about local interest in two restaurants that could possibly be coming into the region. Nearly two years later, one of those chain restaurants is ready to brew something new in Sherman.

Texas-based ice tea chain HTeaO recently announced plans to open a franchise in Sherman in the coming months following two years of development.

The announcement came after the city of Sherman created a poll in 2019 to gauge interest from residents in various restaurants that have expressed interest in the Sherman market. HTeaO is the first of these chains to move forward with plans for a Sherman location.

The city Planning and Zoning Commission recently approved a site plan for the project, effectively eliminating one of the hurdles ahead of the construction phase.

"HTeaO is the Starbucks of Iced Tea, if you will. We have 26 flavors of ice tea and healthy snack options," CEO Justin Howe said.

The new franchise is planned for the northwest corner of the intersection of Taylor Street and Loy Lake Road in the parking lot of the shopping center there.

"Existing pad sites are very difficult to come by and very difficult to negotiate with the city and landlords," Howe said. "So this is going to be a first-class location. We are really looking forward to it."

The restaurant chain features 26 varieties of teas including non-caffinated and decaf options. In addition to drinks, the company sells a variety of healthy snacks.

"By mixing those, there are hundreds of half-and-half mixtures you can get without duplicating any of them, just organically, through the 26 flavors," Howe said.

HTeaO opened in Amarillo as Texas Tea in 2009 alongside a hamburger concept restaurant called Buns Over Texas. A separate, freestanding location was opened in 2014.

The chain began its expansion in 2018 when it opened for franchise opportunities under the name HTeaO. As of this week, 220 licenses have been sold for franchises.

"To say that a different way, we have 220 locations that are in development or already open," Howe said, noting that 30 locations are currently open in Florida, Texas and Oklahoma.

The Sherman location is one of 30 that are now in the construction phase.

Howe said that once the project has full permitting, construction of the Sherman location should take between four and six months.