Grayson County's COVID-19 death count increased by one on Friday

Grayson County reported an additional COVID-19 related death on Friday bringing the county's total to 358.

Because of the way Texas has decided to handle the death certificates for those deaths, additional information about the people involved in those numbers including when and where they died, age or other biographical information will not be made available to the media or the public.

The county also reported seven new cases of the virus and a total of 43 active cases.

Since the pandemic began, 11,039 people have had test confirmed cases. And 90,696 tests have been performed.

The county said that 33,934 vaccinations have been administered with 14,087 people being fully vaccinated. Just over 24,000 people have had at least one dose of a vaccine.

Sherman had 18 of the active cases on Friday. Denison had 112 cases. Gunter, Southmayd, and Whitesboro had two cases each. Gordonville, Howe, Pottsboro, Van Alstyne, and Whitewright each had one case.

There are currently two mass COVID-19 testing locations in Grayson County. One is provided through a collaboration between Grayson County and Advanced Laboratory Services 2415 S Austin in Denison. To register go to https://advancedlabservices.net/covid-testing-form-2/.

The second is a free testing site (drive thru), available to anyone, with symptoms or not, in the back parking lot of Midway Mall in Sherman. This site is available through a contract managed by the state of Texas. The site will be open Monday- Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will remain as long as need exists. To pre-register or for more information, go to DOCHealthTesting.com.