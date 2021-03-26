Grayson County's active COVID-19 cases remains well below 50 on Thursday

Grayson County's active COVID-19 cases remained below 50 on Thursday and the number of people who have been vaccinated in the county continues to increase.

On Thursday, a report from the Grayson County Health Department and the Office of Emergency Management said that there were seven newly diagnosed cases that day and an active case total of 38. The county did not report any new deaths attributed to the disease and the number of such deaths remained at 357.

So far, 34,512 doses of vaccine have been administered in the county and 13,360 people are now fully vaccinated against the virus.

Since the pandemic began, 11,032 people have had test confirmed cases of it and there have been 90,691 tests administered for the illness in the county.

The report said there were 17 active cases of the virus in Sherman on Thursday and 12 in Denison. There were two cases each in Gunter, Southmayd, and Whitesboro. Gordonville, Howe and Whitewright each had one case.

There are currently two mass COVID-19 testing locations in Grayson County. One is provided through a collaboration between Grayson County and Advanced Laboratory Services 2415 S Austin in Denison. To register go to https://advancedlabservices.net/covid-testing-form-2/.

The second is a free testing site (drive thru), available to anyone, with symptoms or not, in the back parking lot of Midway Mall in Sherman. This site is available through a contract managed by the state of Texas. The site will be open Monday- Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will remain as long as need exists. To pre-register or for more information, go to DOCHealthTesting.com.

