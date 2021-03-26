Fannin County DA indicts 66 cases in March

A report from the Fannin County District Attorney's Office said grand jurors returned 66 indictments this week on the 67 cases presented to them.

"One case was passed for further information," the statement said. "These cases were a combination of the months of February and March as the severe weather necessitated cancelling Grand Jury in February. The Fannin County Grand Jury has returned 96 true bills of indictment so far in 2021."

Indictments are formal charges and are not considered evidence of guilt. The following people were indicted:

Aden Keller Adams,17, of Bonham — aggravated sexuual assault of a child;

Christina Ruby Allen, 43, of Bonham — prohibited substance in correctional facility;

Lars Hunter Anderson, 30, of Bonham, 30 — prohibited substance in correctional facility;

Timothy EwellL Armstrong, 56, of Forney — sex offenders duty to register life/annually – enhanced;

David Alan Bailey, 62 — prohibited substance in correctional facility;

Shilo Reed Buckner, 42, of Fort Worth — aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury;

Juan Candido, 36, of Bonham, — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Fred Castlow, Jr. 24, of Ladonia — assault family/household member with previous conviction – enhanced, theft of property;

Brandon Gabriel Chappel, 38, of Leonard — sex abuse of child continuous: victim under 14;

Cody Christopher Lee, 31, of Bonham— fail to stop and render aid;

Anthony Early Conner Jr., 27, of Fort Worth — manufacture and deliver a controlled substance;

Lindsey Terrin Custer, 28, of Wellington, Missouri — attempt to commit burglary of a habitation enter to commit a felony other than theft and stalking;

Derrick Shelby Davis, 29, of Bonham — possession of a controlled substance;

Johan Guillermoceballos Deleon, 22, of Terrell — possession;

Cathy Marie Donaho, 30, of Bonham — possession of a controlled substance;

Lafayette Damon Dunlap, 33, of Bonham — two counts of manufacture and deliver a controlled substance;

Elric Lance Eaton, 21, of Sherman — theft of property;

Andrew Bryce Foster, 25, of Garland — evading arrest detention with a vehicle;

Joshua Randell Head,31, of Bailey — assault family/household member with previous conviction;

Stephanie Nicole Henderson, 37, of Honey Grove — two counts of manufacture and deliver a controlled substance, one in a drug free zone, and possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone;

Jeremy Holmes, 30, of Bonham — evading arrest detention with a vehicle – enhanced, possession of a controlled substance enhanced, two counts of unlawful possession firearm by felon – enhanced, aggravated assault against public servant – enhanced, manufacture and deliver a controlled substance in a drug free zone – enhanced and manufacture and deliver a controlled substance;

Kyle Louis Jackson, 31, of Ladonia — manufacture and deliver a controlled substance;

John Garrett Jaynes, 28, of Bonham — manufacture and deliver a controlled substance, manufacture and deliver a controlled substance;

Preston Lamar Johnson, 20, of Honey Grove — possession of a controlled substance;

Charlotte E. Key, 33, of Leonard — possession of a controlled substance;

Thomas Dewayne Kyle, 24, of Paris — possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone;

Chelsea Renae Martinez, 23, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery;

Kyle Mays, 32, of Bonham — two counts manufacture and deliver a controlled substance – enhanced, possession of a controlled substance enhanced, tamper with physical evidence with intent to impair enhanced, abandon endanger child criminal negligence;

Lonnie Joe Moore Jr., 36, of Brokenbow, Oklahoma — credit card or debit card abuse – credit card or debit card abuse – enhanced;

Jarrin Morin, 24, of Paris — two counts of possession of a controlled substance;

EarL Richard Jr., 50, of Bonham — assault family/household member with previous conviction – enhanced;

Donal Talmon Preyer, 40, of Sumner — possession of a controlled substance;

Curtis Wayne Pruitt, 56, of Ladonia, 56 — sex offenders to register with previous conviction

Christian Ramirez-Sanchez, 27, of Bonham — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Slvado Rodriguez Jr., 18, of Honey Grove — evading arrest detention with a vehicle;

Eliud Yailar Sanchez, 18, of Bonham — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; Jerry Pat Stewart III. 30, of Leonard — fraud use and possession Identifying Info, possession of a controlled substance enhanced;

Brennan Earl Thomas, 41, of Bonham — assault family/household member with previous conviction enhanced;

Brandon Troy Twito, 39, of Sanger — theft of property, fraud use or possession identifying information enhanced:

Lucky Tom Udje, 66, of Irving — stalking;

Travis Garrett VIck, 32, of Sherman — evading arrest detention with a vehicle;

Andrel White, 25, of Bonham — delivery of marijuana;

Taylor Michele Williams, 25, of Hendrix, Oklahoma — burglary of habitation;

Ashley Alaina Wren, 40, of Leonard — theft cattle/horse/exotic livestock;

Chardale Zachery, 28, of Dallas — possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone.

