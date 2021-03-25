Vaccine clinic coming to SOSU

SOSU

Southeastern Oklahoma State University is partnering with the Oklahoma State Department of Health to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to all SE faculty, staff and students.

The Southeastern COVID-19 Vaccination event is scheduled for Wednesday, March 31, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Glen D. Johnson Student Union.

Those persons receiving the vaccine (Pfizer) should bring their SE ID card and driver’s license to the event. The Pfizer age limit is 16 and up – those individuals under 18 should be accompanied by a parent.

SE students, faculty, and staff must register through an online link.

“We appreciate the Oklahoma State Department of Health working with us to make the vaccine available in a convenient manner on our campus,’’ Southeastern president Thomas Newsom said. “And we encourage everyone in the campus community who is interested in receiving the vaccine to take advantage of this opportunity.’’

The second Pfizer shot will be administered on April 28.

The vaccine event is open to all SE students, faculty, and staff from all campus locations.

There is no charge for the vaccine.