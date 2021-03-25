Meet the candidates: James Thorne hopes to continue work of past city councils

The Rev. James Thorne hopes to continue the work of the previous city councils if elected to serve the city of Denison this spring. Thorne is one of two candidates who are running for the Place 2 seat on the council, which will be on the May 1 ballot.

The May elections will see Thorne face off against Kevin Arrington for the seat. Teresa Adams currently holds the Place 2 seat, but is not seeking reelection. The elections will also see three candidates vying for the mayoral role with Janet Gott seeking a second term.

Thorne has served as the pastor of Alpha and Omega Community Baptist Church for the past 17 years. Through this role, he said he feels a sense of duty to serve which extends into his bid for office.

"I chose to serve because I love the community," Thorne said. "I am a part of the community and I've been watching it grow."

Thorne first moved to Denison in 1993 and married the next year. Outside of his work with the church, he also worked for 22 years with Blake Utter Ford. Currently he serves as an on-call chaplain for the Denison Police Department.

Thorne said he felt drawn to run out of service to the community. While he noted that not everyone will agree with him, he hopes to bring a sense of unity to the community.

"I am a pastor and I know everybody isn't going to accept what I have to say, but you have to have a plan and you've got to stick with it," he said. "I live the community and the people and I see all the progress within the city and I want to be a part of it."

Thorne said he did not have a specific platform or priority projects he would like to pursue outside of continuing the ongoing work by the city in recent years.

"Things are going well now. I believe that the people in charge right now are doing a good job with the projects getting done, and you get excited about it."

Among the projects he said he wanted to continue is the ongoing development along the FM 691 and U.S. Highway 75 intersection. He also noted the exceptional growth taking place at Texoma Medical Center.

Rather than bring his own priorities, Thorne said he hoped to instead confer with the other members on the council and come up with what is best for the city and community.