Grayson County COVID deaths increase again

Grayson County reported two more COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday bringing the county's total to 357.

Because of the way Texas has decided to handle the death certificates for those deaths, additional information about the people involved in those numbers including when and where they died, age or other biographical information will not be made available to the media or the public.

The county also reported two new cases of the virus and a total of 36 active cases.

Since the pandemic began, 11.025 people have had test confirmed cases. And 90,690 tests have been performed.

The county said that 33,905 vaccinations have been administered with 13,119 people being fully vaccinated. Nearly 23,000 people have had at least one dose of a vaccine.

Sherman had 18 of the active cases on Wednesday. Denison had 11 cases. Gunter, Southmayd, and Whitesboro had two cases each. Gordonville had one case.

There are currently two mass COVID-19 testing locations in Grayson County. One is provided through a collaboration between Grayson County and Advanced Laboratory Services 2415 S Austin in Denison. To register go to https://advancedlabservices.net/covid-testing-form-2/.

The second is a free testing site (drive thru), available to anyone, with symptoms or not, in the back parking lot of Midway Mall in Sherman. This site is available through a contract managed by the state of Texas. The site will be open Monday- Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will remain as long as need exists. To pre-register or for more information, go to DOCHealthTesting.com.