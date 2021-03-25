DISD Education Foundation awards spring grants

DISD

Denison ISD’s Education Foundation recently awarded almost $4,000 in classroom grants to teachers at two Denison elementary schools, thanks to the many generous donors who have continued to include DEF in their annual giving, estate planning, event sponsorships, memorials and honorariums.

Kelly Myers, Dyslexia Specialist for Grades 2-4 at Houston Elementary, received $1,921.00 for “Empowering Technology in the Palm of Their Hands.” In summarizing the project, Myers called c-Pen Assistive Technology “a game changer for dyslexic children.”

“By putting the C-Pen in my students’ hands, I will be allowing them an even playing field with their grade level peers,” said Myers. “Their writing will be enhanced by their ability to use their wonderful vocabulary, without fear of misspelling the words, instead of using basic vocabulary. They will be able to read books, articles and passages on their comprehension levels. The C-Pen is a remarkable tool that will encourage these intelligent children to communicate the written word more effectively!”

Pam Bellermann, Hyde Park’s Reading Interventionist for grades K-4, was awarded $1,993.00 for a program entitled “The Gift of Reading.”

“There is no greater honor, responsibility or joy than to give the gift of reading to children,” said Bellermann. “I have never met a child who did not want to learn to read – to experience the excitement of opening a book and discovering the magic of putting letters and sounds together to make words. Then to take that book home and proudly read it to family, friends and even their pets.

“Many children, however, struggle to read and become so frustrated they don’t even want to try. But there are books available that can help these new readers – decodable books. It is amazing to watch a child read successfully for the first time when given a decodable book. The purpose of this grant is to provide decodable books and reading materials that struggling readers CAN read and take home to share the joy of reading with their families.”

According to Executive Director Lisa Crawley, the Foundation is nearing the $1.4 million mark in classroom grants and scholarships awarded over the past 22 years.

“There are no words that can adequately express our deep appreciation for our donors’ generosity,” said Crawley. “Thousands of Denison school children have been impacted by these classroom grants and scholarships that enhance and enrich their educational lives and help them achieve success. We are also proud to have surpassed the $3 million endowment level, which will ultimately ensure that the Foundation will be here to benefit many future generations.”