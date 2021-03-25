1,000 lbs. of waste found near Sherman business; other police reports

staff reports

Illegal dumping - On Wednesday, Sherman Police were dispatched to the Equity and Trust in the 1500 block South Gribble in reference to illegal dumping. More than 1,000 pounds of waste was located in this area. An offense report was generated.

Fraud - On March 22, a complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding fraud. The complainant stated an unknown suspect used his information fraudulently to apply for unemployment. The incident occurred between March 14-16. A fraudulent use or possession of identifying information under five items report was generated.

Burglary - On March 22, a complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding a theft. The complainant stated an unknown suspect stole

property out of an unlocked vehicle located in the 100 block of East King Street in

Sherman. The incident occurred on March 21. A burglary of a vehicle report was generated.

Fraud - On March 23, a complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding fraud. The complainant stated an unknown suspect used his personal information fraudulently on March 7. A fraudulent use or possession of identifying information under five items report was generated.

Theft - On Wednesday, a reporting party made contact with an officer in the lobby of the Sherman Police Department regarding a Theft. The reporting party stated an unknown suspect stole property at Target business located in the 4100 block of Town Center Road in Sherman, Texas. The incidence occurred on March 17. A theft of property $750-2,500 report was generated.

