Vaccinations continue as COVID-19 numbers remain low in GC

The line that snaked through the old Sherman High School Wednesday led hundreds of people to their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

A report released by the county's Office of Emergency Management and Health Department Tuesday evening said there were four new cases reported in the county on that day which brought the active caseload known in the county to 38.

Since the pandemic began,there have been 11,023 test confirmed cases. The report said 12,862 people have been fully vaccinated in the county. So far there have been 33,395 shots of vaccine administered in the couty and that includes 22,515 people who have had at least one dose

Grayson County Health Department Director Amanda Ortez said Wednesday that most of the people going through the clinic at the high school on that day were getting their second dose.

"People want to be vaccinated and have it out of the way for the upcoming holiday," she said. While most of the people who were going through on Wednesday were getting the P

"We got 500 (doses of ) Moderna on Monday and we vaccinated on Tuesday," she said.

They have had days when they could offer all three vaccines on the same day. She said that people just need to go on the Grayson County website (https://www.co.grayson.tx.us/page/covid.vaccine) and sign up on that list to get their vaccine. She stressed that people should be signed up on as many waiting list as they possibly can and take the first shots that they are offered.

The whole sign up and notification process for the county is automated so once one signs up, they can get text, email or phone notifications when it is their time to go and get their shots. Once they arrive at the location, it takes less than 45 minutes and sometimes less than 30 minutes to get through the whole thing.

On Tuesday, Grayson County Judge Bill Magers told commissioners it is his understanding that there are more doses of vaccine on their way into Grayson County and that residents should check with the health department and their other health care providers to confirm availability of the vaccines now that the state has opened up access to the vaccines to everyone.

The largest number of active COVID-19 cases in the county on Tuesday were in Sherman where there were 20 cases. There were 11 cases in Denison and three confirmed cases in Whitesboro. There were also two cases in Gunter.

There are currently two mass COVID-19 testing locations in Grayson County. One is provided through a collaboration between Grayson County and Advanced Laboratory Services 2415 S Austin in Denison. To register go to https://advancedlabservices.net/covid-testing-form-2/.

The second is a free testing site (drive thru), available to anyone, with symptoms or not, in the back parking lot of Midway Mall in Sherman. This site is available through a contract managed by the state of Texas. The site will be open Monday- Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will remain as long as need exists. To pre-register or for more information, go to DOCHealthTesting.com.